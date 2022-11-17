Former JD(S) activist killed in Kalaburagi

A former Janata Dal (Secular) activist was murdered at Sedam town in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, genitalia of the victim, Mallikarjun Muthiyal, was cut by the attackers and his head was crushed with a stone.

Muthiyal, 64, used to sleep in his electrical shop and did not return home in the morning. His son Srinivas who grew suspicious went in search of Muthiyal and found his body in a pool of blood in an open place right behind his shop, police said.

The Sedam police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation.

“We have registered a case and the investigation is underway. We are hopeful to find out who has committed the crime. We are looking at some specific clues we have,” Kalaburagi superintendent of police Isha Pant told reporters. She ruled out that this case was a political murder. “Prima facie it doesn’t appear to be a political murder but we are investigating the case from all angles,” Pant added.

Muthiyal, who was a leader of Sedam’s Koli Kabbaliga community, had attended chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s event on Monday in Kalaburagi to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, due to some reasons he could not join the saffron party, said a police officer in the know of the development.

The victim’s son Srinivas told reporters that their shop was robbed around a year ago and since then Muthyal used to sleep in the shop. “A year ago, our shop was robbed. We suspect that they (robbers) must be behind it. He doesn’t have any known enemies. He never feared anyone. We suspect that they attacked him when he was sleeping and stole money and other valuables,” he told reporters.

