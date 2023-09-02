Some of our leaders responsible for BJP’s defeat: Renukacharya’s jibe at Santhosh

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister MP Renukacharya on Friday levelled accusations against BJP general secretary (Organisation), BL Santhosh, alleging his role in sidelining the four-time chief minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa. Renukacharya, who was the former political secretary of BS Yediyurappa, attributed the party’s defeat in the Karnataka Assembly elections to Santhosh, claiming that numerous party leaders were denied tickets due to Santhosh’s purported ambitions for the chief minister’s position.

The former Honnali MLA also accused Santhosh of systematically sidelining senior leaders, claiming that Santhosh’s ultimate goal was to become the chief minister himself.

“Some of our own leaders are responsible for the party’s defeat. BS Yediyurappa’s removal as chief minister was a disaster. The person who chaired the meeting yesterday (BL Santhosh) did not contribute to strengthening the party. He entered the party from the Sangh Parivar in 2006-07 and is attempting to control it. About seven to eight individuals are running the show,” he said.

“They initially sidelined Yediyurappa, and it was because of his displeasure that the party suffered defeat,” Renukacharya added.

Santhosh had convened a meeting of BJP leaders in Bengaluru on August 31 to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Notably absent from the gathering were former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, along with several MLAs and senior leaders, including Renukacharya.

When asked about his conspicuous absence, Renukacharya said that he would not participate in party meetings until the state BJP withdrew the show-cause notice issued against him for his critical remarks about party leaders.

The former Honnali MLA also accused Santhosh of systematically sidelining senior leaders, claiming that Santhosh's ultimate goal was to become the chief minister himself. "Senior leaders were methodically targeted. Lingayat leaders were decimated, starting with BS Yediyurappa, followed by Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi. They even denied a ticket to KS Eshwarappa. He fielded 72 new faces with the intention of becoming chief minister," he added.

Meanwhile, a day after BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh claimed that approximately 45 Congress leaders were in contact with him, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar responded with ridicule. Shettar advised Santhosh to focus on retaining the party’s existing MLAs, suggesting that the BJP was a “sinking ship” in the state.

During the meeting held on August 31, Santhosh led discussions with state MPs and MLAs in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. BJP spokesperson MG Mahesh quoted Santhosh as stating that no BJP members would defect while revealing that 40-45 Congress leaders were in touch with him.

In response, MLC Shettar mocked Santhosh’s claims and issued a challenge, daring Santhosh to attempt to lure Congress MLAs away, if he believed it was possible. “I would like to suggest they first retain the MLAs and former MLAs in the party. BJP is fighting for survival in the state. Who will leave Congress when the government has a solid majority? Let them make some efforts, and if he can take away the MLAs tomorrow, let’s see,” said Shettar.

When questioned about Santhosh’s leadership of the meeting in the absence of the full-time state president and the Opposition leader, Shettar expressed concerns about the state BJP’s diminishing influence. “I have been informed multiple times that the Karnataka BJP is losing its relevance. The primary reason for this is that the party is under the control of a select few individuals. Unless the party frees itself from their influence, its standing will continue to decline day by day,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Basangouda Ramangouda Patil didn’t answer questions on Renukacharya’s statement, however, said that the focus of the meetings held by the Santosh is to reconstruct the party in the state and they have confidence in him. “In at least 12 constituencies we have lost by a margin of fewer than 5,000 votes. So, we have to build from the booth level again. A survey was conducted (ahead of Thursday’s meeting), and it was insightful. We are confident,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics....view detail