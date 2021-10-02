Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Kerala chief secretary and writer CP Nair dies at 81

Thiruvananthapuram
By Press Trust of India
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:31 AM IST


Thiruvananthapuram

Former bureaucrat and writer-columnist, Chellappan Parameswaran Nair, popularly known as C P Nair, died at his residence here following a cardiac arrest on Friday, family sources said.

He was 81.

A 1962 batch IAS officer, Nair had retired as the chief secretary of the southern state in 1998.

Known for his administrative capabilities, sharp wit and humorous writing style, he was very much active in the socio-cultural and literary arenas of the state even after retirement.

He held significant posts like district collector, home secretary, labour secretary and Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom Board during his decades-long stint as civil servant.

Nair also served as the member of the Administrative Reforms Commission and headed a government panel, formed to rewrite the Kerala Education Act and Rules (KEAR) post-retirement.

An award-winning writer and columnist, C P Nair wrote a handful of books including “Thakil”, “Uganda Malayalam”, “Lankayil Oru Maruthi” and so on and the work “Irukalimoottakal” had won him the Kerala Sahithya Akademi award.

He is survived by wife Saraswathy and two children.

People from various walks of life including ministers and political leaders condoled the death of the former bureaucrat.

Condoling Nair’s death, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered him as an eminent bureaucrat and writer.

“His services as chief secretary and Administrative Reforms Commission member were noteworthy,” he said, adding that Nair made valuable contributions to the field of literature as well.

