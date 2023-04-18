Aaditya Thackeray responds to defamation suit, says politicians can’t be thin-skinned

Public figures cannot be thin-skinned as it would entirely stifle criticism, former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has said in response to a civil defamation suit filed against him and others in the Delhi high court. He added it is a regular practice for politicians to comment on each other’s conduct in political discourse.

Aaditya Thackeray. (HT PHOTO)

Rahul Shewale, the Lok Sabha floor leader of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, filed the suit against Aditya Thackeray, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and their party colleague Sanjay Raut.

On March 28, the high court admitted the suit and issued notices to the three seeking their responses over their comments alleging the Shinde faction spent ₹2,000 crore to get Shiv Sena’s name and bow and arrow symbol.

In his reply, Aditya Thackeray said as public figures, politicians such as Shewale ought to take the “bouquets as well as brickbats.”

Raut last week called the defamation suit a “malafide attempt” at muzzling free speech. In his response filed in the matter in the Delhi high court on April 13, he reiterated allegations of corruption.

Raut cited his fundamental right to free speech under the Constitution’s Article 19(1)(a). Raut referred to reliable information and said he genuinely believes that the Shinde faction committed “unconstitutional acts” in exchange for monetary consideration running into crores of rupees for the lure of power.

He said he has not made any statement that ₹2000 crores was paid to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Raut said a political party is an inanimate organisation that cannot be the subject matter of a defamation suit. “Defamation, by its very nature, relates to the reputation of a human being.”

