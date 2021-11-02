Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer and runner-up Anjana Shajan killed in car crash in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram:

Former Miss Kerala Ansi Kabeer, 25, and runner-up Anjana Shajan, 26, were killed in a road accident in Kochi in the early hours of Monday when their car overturned, police said.

While both of them died on the spot, two other passengers in the car were injured in the accident and their condition was serious.

Police said the incident took place around 1.30am when the driver of the car in which the two women were travelling trying to avoid hitting a bike lost control hit a tree and the vehicle overturned. The car was found in a mangled state and it took enough time to retrieve the trapped.

Police said they got some CCTV visuals from the area, but it was not clear what exactly triggered the accident.

Relatives of Kabeer and Shajan said they were close friends and worked together on several modelling projects. Both the women went to Kochi for a fashion show, their relatives said.

Kabeer, a resident of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, had won the Miss Kerala title in 2019, and Shajan, reportedly a Thrissur native, finished runner-up that year.

Police said after post-mortem bodies will be handed over to their relatives. “It seems to be an accident, we don’t suspect any foul play at this juncture,” said a senior police officer of Ernakulam. Relatives of Kabeer said just one hour before the accident, she sent a message in Instagram saying “Time to go.”

After knowing about the accident, the mother of Ansi Kabeer tried to commit suicide by consuming excess pills, a relative said, adding she has come out of danger now. “She came to know about the accident in TV news and took tablets. We found her in unconscious condition and rushed to the hospital,” the relative said.

