Former MLA Yumsem Matey killed near Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh

Former MLA from the Khonsa (West) constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, Yumsem Matey, has reportedly been assassinated near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Tirap district, said the police on Saturday. Former MLA Yumsem Matey (X(Formerly Twitter))

"It is learnt that Ex-MLA from 56 Khonsa West constituency, Yumsem Matey, has been killed by unknown person/persons. The place of occurrence is near Raho village in Lazu Circle in the Tirap district," said the police.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ| PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Surat Diamond Bourse'- world’s biggest workspace

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. when he went to the Raho village for some work with three of his comrades. An unknown person led him towards a jungle leaving his friends behind. Almost after 30 minutes, gunshots were heard by his friends.

Matey was an MLA from the Khonsa (West) constituency from 2009 to 2014. Earlier in September, he had announced his candidature for the upcoming state assembly polls in 2024.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the matter at the Lazu Police Station.

Further details are awaited.