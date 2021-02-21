Home / India News / Former Nepal PM Bhattarai to fly to New Delhi today for treatment
Former Nepal PM Bhattarai to fly to New Delhi today for treatment

Hishila Yami, spouse of former Prime Minister, and the Press Advisor will be accompanying him for the medical visit.
ANI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai.(Stock Image: Getty )

Former Nepal Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai will be heading for New Delhi on Sunday for medical treatment after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor.

As per his media advisor, Bishowdeep Pandey, the former PM will take a Nepal Airlines Flight and fly to Delhi later today and will undergo consultation and treatment at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi.

"He was in constant follow-up and medical observation at Nidan Hospital in Nepal. He is heading for Delhi on the recommendation of the hospital for further consultation and possible treatment. It has been diagnosed that Bhattari might have a neuroendocrine tumor," Pandey confirmed ANI.

Also read| PM Modi to address meeting of BJP national office-bearers today

During the stay in Delhi, Bhattarai will be staying at the Embassy of Nepal in India, his secretariat confirmed.

