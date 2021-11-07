Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Former PM Gowda lauds Modi for new statue at Kedarnath
india news

Former PM Gowda lauds Modi for new statue at Kedarnath

He also said he was proud of the fact that there was a Karnataka connection to the endeavour as the statue was sculpted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj and the black schist was extracted from H D Kote in Mysuru district.
Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘dedication’ to transform Kedarnath following the unveiling of Adi Shankaracharya’s statue. (ANI)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:14 AM IST
By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘dedication’ to transform the holy site of Kedarnath following the unveiling of Adi Shankaracharya’s statue.

He also said he was proud of the fact that there was a Karnataka connection to the endeavour as the statue was sculpted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj and the black schist was extracted from H D Kote in Mysuru district.

The 88-year-old JD(S) supremo also wished that he would soon visit Kedarnath to see the newly installed statue of the eighth century seer.

“I am deeply moved to see the very impressive black schist statue of the great saint Sri Adi Shankaracharya being unveiled by you in Kedarnath on November 5.

I congratulate you for the dedication you have shown to the transformation of the holy site,” Gowda wrote in his letter to Modi.

The JD(S) supremo said he is an ardent follower of the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, which is one of the four cardinal centres established by Adi Shankaracharya.

RELATED STORIES

Recalling the ‘inclusiveness’ of the Sringeri Math, the former Prime Minister said Sringeri has been a spiritual counselor across the centuries to many rulers and kingdoms.

He said the Wadiyar, the Peshwas, the Keladis, Travancore rulers, Hyder Ali, Tipu Sultan and the Nizams of Hyderabad had immensely gained from their devotion to the Math and the wise counsel it offered.

“The glorious tradition of the Math’s guidance has continued to the present day. The Sringeri Math, personally for me, has been a refined symbol of inter-faith harmony,” Gowda noted. The 12 feet tall statue, weighing 28 tons, has been installed on a rebuilt samadhi of Sankaracharya at Kedarnath, an important Hindu pilgrimage centre in the Himalayas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Suresh walks out of jail after 16 months

Karnataka: A name centuries in the making, stamped in ’73

Many parents reluctant to get children vaccinated against Covid: Study

‘Will chop off hands’: BJP MP to Congress after Haryana protesters hold ex-minister hostage
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP