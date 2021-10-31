Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

Former Prime minister Manmohan Singh was discharged from New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Sunday, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The former PM was discharged today at around 5.20 pm. He has made a good recovery,” said a member of the hospital staff, who’s aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

Singh, 89, was undergoing treatment at the country’s premier medical institute for the past 18 days.

He was admitted to AIIMS on October 13, after complaints of fever, weakness and general uneasiness.

The former prime minister was admitted into the hospital to be evaluated for high-grade fever in a private ward of the hospital’s cardiothoracic and neurosciences centre under the care of a team of specialists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Dr Naik is a professor in the department of cardiology and has been the former PM’s physician for many years now.

Singh has a history of cardiac ailments and even underwent a revision heart bypass surgery at AIIMS in 2009.

Earlier in April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital’s trauma centre (functioning as Covid care centre) after he tested positive for Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Singh is also a member of the Rajya Sabha.