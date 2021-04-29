Home / India News / Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid, discharged from AIIMS
india news

Former PM Manmohan Singh recovers from Covid, discharged from AIIMS

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Sources close to Manmohan Singh said he was doing fine.(Reuters file photo)

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was on Thursday discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here.

He was admitted to the facility after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sources close to the Congress leader said he was doing fine.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on April 19 after he had fever and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP