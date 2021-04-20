Former PM Manmohan Singh stable, making progress: P Chidamabaram

Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh is stable and the progress on his health is good, party leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday. Singh tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

"Our best wishes to Dr. Manmohan Singh for his full and speedy recovery. He is still in hospital, but I am told that he is stable and the progress is good," the former finance minister said, according to a tweet by the Congress.

The 88-year-old Singh has been admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre, sources said, adding his condition is stable. The former PM had taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the first on March 4 and the second one on April 3.

Earlier in the day, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the condition of Singh is stable and the best possible care is being given to him. "Followed up on Dr Manmohan Singh Ji's health with the medical team attending to him at AIIMS, Delhi. His condition is stable. Best possible care is being provided to him. We all pray for his quick recovery," Harsh Vardhan tweeted.

Several leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, wished him a quick recovery and good health. "Wishing our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji good health and a speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted.

"I am deeply concerned to learn that Dr. Manmohan Singh is unwell & has been hospitalised. On behalf of all of us in the Congress Party I send my good wishes to him for a speedy & complete recovery," Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said in a message, which was tweeted by her party.

A number of Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma have tested positive for the viral disease.

On Saturday, Singh attended the Congress Working Committee meeting and wrote to Prime Minister Modi and talked about five ways to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

India on Tuesday reported 259,170 fresh Covid-19 cases and 1,761 deaths, the biggest daily spike in fatalities, as several cities including Delhi and Mumbai are under strict curbs to arrest the surging infections.

For the past three days, the country has been reporting in excess of two lakh coronavirus infections and over 1,000 related deaths on a daily basis.