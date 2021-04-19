Home / India News / Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday. Singh has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment. He is 88.

The Congress leader is currently being monitored by a team of specialists. The condition of Manmohan Singh is currently stable, people familiar with the developments told HT.

Manmohan Singh had earlier attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Saturday and even wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting a five-pronged strategy to check the spread of the infection. He suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on the percentage of population vaccinated rather than focusing on absolute numbers and also asked him to allow states with more flexibility to plan their vaccination drives.

The veteran Congress leader held various high-profile portfolios, including a stint at the United Nations, before becoming the prime minister of India - a post he held for two consecutive terms. As finance minister he was instrumental in introducing a series of reforms which led to an economic boom in the nation.

The country is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases as the nation reported highest-single day spike of Covid-19 cases and deaths. India recorded 273,810 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and also reported 1,619 daily new fatalities, according to data shared by Union ministry for health and family welfare.

