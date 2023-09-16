Former President Ram Nath Kovind attends ASBM University's 3rd convocation in Bhubaneswar

Former President Ram Nath Kovind graced the third convocation of ASBM University in Bhubaneswar as the Chief Guest on Saturday, while Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai attended as the Guest of Honor. The event was presided over by Founder and President of ASBM University Biswajeet Pattanayak.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind at ASBM University's 3rd convocation in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ram Nath Kovind commended the city's development as an education hub and praised ASBM University's contribution to Odisha's educational landscape. He emphasised that ASBM University is on the path to becoming a significant player in management education. "The true sunrise in management education has just begun," he said.

Kovind acknowledged ASBM's legacy of excellence and innovation in education and research. He expressed delight that the university is providing futuristic and holistic education at international standards, preparing students for global competition and India's leadership role in the world.

Addressing the students, he encouraged them to aim high and achieve their life goals. Kovind also lauded Biswajeet Pattanayak for establishing ASBM University, changing the future not only for individuals but also for their families and contributing to nation-building.

During the convocation, Honorary D.Litt. degrees were conferred upon Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Air Deccan founder Captain G. R. Gopinath. Gold medals for academic excellence were awarded to Samprit Raj Behera, Shivangi Pattanayak, Saddan Alam Khan, and Faiza Feroz. The event was attended by students, parents, Board of Governors and Academic Council members, ASBM Trust Trustees, faculty, and staff.

Goa Governor Pillai's address

In his address as the Guest of Honor, P S Sreedharan Pillai emphasized the importance of instilling values through education. He conveyed to the students that hard work is the ultimate key to success.

Biswajeet Pattanayak, the Founder and President of the university advised the graduating students to approach their work with passion, honesty, and integrity. He encouraged them to embrace continuous learning, stand up for their beliefs, and tackle the challenges of everyday life. The Vice Chancellor, Ranjan Kumar Bal, presented the annual report during the event.

Doctor of degree in literature conferred on Goa governor

ASBM University conferred a Doctor of degree (Honoris Causa) in Literature and Law upon Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai during its third annual convocation ceremony in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The degree was awarded to Pillai in recognition of his “exceptional contributions to literature, law, and public service”. Former President Ram Nath Kovind had the honour of presenting this prestigious degree in the presence of ASBM University President Biswajeet Pattanayak. The occasion was also graced by the presence of the First Lady of Goa K Rita Pillai.

