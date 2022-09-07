Former president Ram Nath Kovind gets CRPF ‘Z-plus’ security cover

Centre has accorded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 'Z plus' category security to former president Ram Nath Kovind, as per government officials.

The decision has been taken after getting various intelligence reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies against possible terrorist and sabotage threats it could face.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON