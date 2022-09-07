Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former president Ram Nath Kovind gets CRPF 'Z-plus' security cover

Published on Sep 07, 2022 06:30 PM IST

ANI |

Centre has accorded Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 'Z plus' category security to former president Ram Nath Kovind, as per government officials.

The decision has been taken after getting various intelligence reports.

As per norms, any person or installation gets central security cover after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reviewed threat assessment reports prepared by central security agencies against possible terrorist and sabotage threats it could face.

