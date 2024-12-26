Menu Explore
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS

ByHT News Desk
Dec 26, 2024 09:04 PM IST

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Thursday admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Thursday admitted to the emergency department of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at around 8 pm.

The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.

Singh, who served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014, retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year, ending his political innings in the Upper House after 33 years.

India's only Sikh prime minister entered the Rajya Sabha in 1991, four months after he was sworn in as the finance minister in June 1991 in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao.

He represented Assam for five terms in the Upper House and shifted to Rajasthan in 2019.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.(HT File Photo)
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.(HT File Photo)

