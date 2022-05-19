Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who announced his shock resignation from the party last week, is now a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joining it on Thursday, five days after he left the grand old party.

Addressing the media after being inducted by BJP national president JP Nadda at the headquarters of his new party in New Delhi, Jakhar remarked it was not easy for him to leave his now-former party of 50 years, which, he said, three generations of his family served.

The former Lok Sabha MP further said his decision to leave was not due to personal issues, but over issues such as ‘nationalism’, ‘brotherhood’ and ‘unity’ in Punjab.

The 68-year-old leader, who left the position of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president in July last year to make way for Navjot Singh Sidhu, was also effusive in his praise for prime minister Narendra Modi over a host of issues.

In March this year, the Congress was pushed out of power in Punjab by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Currently, the Sonia Gandhi-headed outfit is in power on its own in only two states: Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Hardik Patel, who was the Congress's working president in Gujarat, too, tendered his resignation from all posts, just months ahead of assembly elections in the state. In a press conference a day later, Patel said in a press briefing he had not yet taken any decision to go, when questioned if he would jump ship to the ruling BJP.

