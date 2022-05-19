Home / India News / Days after quitting Congress, Sunil Jakhar set to join BJP
Days after quitting Congress, Sunil Jakhar set to join BJP

The Congress had last month removed Sunil Jakhar, the former president of its Punjab state unit, from all positions for alleged anti-party activities. 
BJP national chief JP Nadda is likely to induct Sunil Jakhar at the party headquarters in the national capital. (HT file)
Updated on May 19, 2022 01:41 PM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in Delhi on Thursday afternoon. One of Jakhar’s personal staff confirmed the development. BJP national chief JP Nadda is likely to induct Jakhar at the party headquarters in the national capital. Sources close to Jakhar said he may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from some other state and may be given some responsibility in Punjab.

The Congress had last month removed him from all positions for alleged anti-party activities. Ever since his announcement on Saturday that he would quit the party, Jakhar has been in the national capital and recently met Union home minister Amit Shah.

The Hindu face of the Congress party in Punjab, Jakhar is the son of veteran Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker, the late Balram Jakhar. His nephew Sandeep Jakhar is the Congress legislator from Abohar in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Jakhar’s joining the BJP will be a big shot in the arm for the party amid its attempts to spread its wings in Punjab, considering Jakhar’s seniority in the state’s politics and his oratory skills.

Thursday, May 19, 2022
