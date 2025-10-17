Former Punjab DGP's son found dead at Panchkula home

Aqeel Akhtar (35), son of former Punjab Director General of Police Mohammad Mustafa and former state minister Razia Sultana, was found dead at his residence in Panchkula on Thursday evening. The police said that the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. (Image for representation/PTI)

Police said the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. His body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Sector 6, Panchkula.

According to preliminary information, Aqeel was a practising lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a father of two. His family later took the body to the Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh for the last rites.

​DCP Srishti Gupta told HT that there appears to be no foul play behind the death. His family has not levelled allegations against anyone. "We are waiting for the post-mortem report," she added.