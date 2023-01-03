Former RAW chief AS Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Delhi

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) chief A.S. Dulat joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on Tuesday as the Congress party’s walkathon makes its way through Uttar Pradesh after exiting Delhi.

“Former special director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau & former Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RA&W) Shri A.S. Dulat joins Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” said the Congress while sharing an image of the two on Twitter.

Dulat joined the yatra following the recent release of his memoir ‘A Life in the Shadows’ on December 22. The former spymaster’s memoir sheds light on his experiences as a young intelligence officer and his observations on Kashmir.

Dulat served as the head of India’s external intelligence agency from 1999 to 2000. Following his retirement, he was appointed as an advisor on Kashmir in the Prime Minister’s Office, where he served from January 2001 to May 2004 in the Vajpayee government after his retirement as the RAW chief.

The yatra has seen participation from several prominent figures, such as the actor and the party chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Kamal Haasan, who took part in the walkathon in Delhi on December 24. Previously, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan in December 2022.

The yatra is expected to travel across Uttar Pradesh over a span of three days before re-entering Haryana on January 6. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will join Rahul throughout the UP leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

From there, on from January 11, the yatra will enter Punjab and travel across Himachal Pradesh on January 19 before finally entering Jammu and Kashmir on the evening of January 20.

The Rahul Gandhi-led walkathon has covered 3,122 kilometres from Kanyakumari to the Red Fort in Delhi so far. Over the span of 108 days, the yatra has crossed 49 districts in nine states and one Union Territory, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi.