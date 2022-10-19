Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Former Telangana MP Boora Narsaiah Goud joins BJP, blames KCR in resignation letter

Published on Oct 19, 2022 05:05 PM IST

A senior political leader from the backward classes, Goud was reportedly miffed after being overlooked for a ticket to contest the November 3 bypoll in Munugode

Representational image. (AFP File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Former Telangana lawmaker Boora Narsaiah Goud on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, dealing a big blow to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) as it prepares to expand its presence across the country.

A senior political leader from the backward classes, Goud was reportedly miffed after being overlooked for a ticket to contest the November 3 bypoll in Munugode.

In his resignation letter, he accused Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of not having the time to address ‘a lot of issues’ raised about the welfare of the community.

Welcoming Goud into the party, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav said, “Schemes in Telangana do not go beyond the KCR family. PM Modi’s schemes are implemented across the country. Looking at the way [state BJP chief] Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested, it seems that there is not only corruption in Telangana, but arrogant despotism as well.”

Yadav accused the TRS government of “minority appeasement” and said “no other category is benefiting” under the KCR regime.

Union minister Kishan Reddy, BJP national vice president DK Aruna, parliamentary board member K Laxman, Sanjay, and BJP Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh were among those present at the event on Wednesday.

