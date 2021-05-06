Former Union minister and RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh, 82, passed away on Thursday days after he was tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday after his health deteriorated due to a lung infection. In a tweet, Singh’s son, Jayant Chaudhary, said, “Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today [Thursday] morning.”

Chaudhary urged people to pay their tributes at their homes considering the pandemic. “This will be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahab as well as all those Covid warriors who are working day and night.”

Son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Ajit Singh was a seven-time Parliament member from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

Tributes poured in for Singh as the news of his death broke. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: “I am saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji. He has always been a supporter of the farmers and was dedicated to their cause. He has efficiently fulfilled the responsibilities of several departments at the centre. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of mourning. Om Shanti!.”

Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “Shocked to hear of the demise of Ajit Singh ji. I can’t begin to imagine what you are going through @jayantrld. I join my father, who had a long & warm association with your father, in sending our condolences & prayers.”

In a tweet, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “My mind is deeply upset by the sad news of the demise of Chaudhary Ajit Singh, the sympathizer of the farmers and the son of the earth. The voice of the farmers has suffered a massive loss today. Every warrior who accompanies us in every struggle of agriculture will always be in our memory. My deepest condolences. May God give the family strength during these harsh times.”