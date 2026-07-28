Former UP minister Nanak Ram Bhurji dies after fall from 7th floor in Lucknow; police probe cause of death

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nanak Ram Bhurji died on Tuesday after falling from the seventh floor of the MLA Residence complex in Lucknow. Bhurji, 68, fell from the upper floor behind the Darulshafa new MLA residence complex in the Hazratganj area, PTI news agency cited police as saying.

Bhurji was a former minister an office bearer in the BJP's OBC Morcha. (X/ @NanakdeenBhurj1)

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Bhurji was an office-bearer in the party's OBC (other backward classes) Morcha, Live Hindustan reported. The officer-in-charge of the MLA residence informed the local police outpost about a man having fallen from an upper floor behind the legislators' residential complex.

Following this, police officials rushed to the spot of the incident and shifted Bhurji to the Civil Hospital. Director of Civil Hospital Dr GC Gupta told PTI that the BJP leader had been brought to the hospital at around 2.35 pm, and was declared dead by the doctors.

Police said that thereafter, Bhurji's body was sent for a post-mortem examination and his family was informed. After his body was shifted to the mortuary, family members and supporters of the former minister gathered outside the Civil Hospital.

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Bhurji had reportedly not been allotted any room in the new Darul Shafa building, and there is uncertainty regarding how and why he was there, including around the circumstances leading to his fall.

“He was brought dead. His body had external injury marks. A postmortem will be done to ascertain the exact cause of death,” Dr Gupta said, adding that upon receiving information, Bhurji's family and relatives had also reached the hospital.

While there is no confirmation on the cause of his death, preliminary enquiry has revealed that Bhurji had been suffering from depression for a long time, and was frequently seen roaming around the MLA residence complex, PTI cited the police as saying.

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Police and other authorities reached the site of the incident for further investigation. The cops, at present, are not commenting on the cause of the death, saying it would be determined only after the probe is complete.

However, officials are scouring the footage from nearby CCTV cameras to understand the reason behind the minister's fall, and are investigating all aspects of the incident , according to Live Hindustan.