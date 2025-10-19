Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt in car accident in Meerut

    The accident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on NH-58 near Kharoli.

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 3:00 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat's car met with an accident in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The senior Congress leader had a narrow escape in the accident, PTI quoted officials as saying.

    Rawat's convoy was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun when the accident took place. (ANI Photo)
    Rawat's convoy was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun when the accident took place. (ANI Photo)

    The accident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on NH-58 near Kharoli, Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Raghavendra Mishra told PTI.

    Rawat's convoy was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun when a man suddenly came in front of a police escort vehicle, which applied brake. This further caused the vehicles following it to ram into each other, one of these being the former CM's car, according to the SP.

    Following this, the police accompanying Rawat helped him out of the damaged vehicle and placed him in another car. The convoy then continued its travel to Dehradun, the officer said, according to PTI.

    The former CM escaped unhurt in the accident. However, a head constable who was travelling in the police escort vehicle suffered minor injuries, SP Mishra said.

    Rawat took to social media platform X to assure that he was “fine.” “…There is no need to worry, the car has definitely been damaged,” Rawat said.

    Congress leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh said that Rawat was safe, while adding that the prompt action taken by police personnel had prevented any mishap, the PTI report said.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt In Car Accident In Meerut
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes