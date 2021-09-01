Fortified rice not enough to tackle malnutrition: Experts

India wants to fortify all rice with iron and vitamins distributed under various subsidised food-security schemes, but experts are divided on whether the move will solve the country’s notoriously longstanding malnutrition problem among women and children.

The government currently runs a pilot programme to distribute nutrient-enriched rice, covering a period of three years beginning 2019-2020 with a budget of ₹174.6 crore.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day speech, announced a major expansion of the programme. “Will give rice fortified with nutrients to the poor. Be it the rice available at the ration shop, the rice provided to the children in the mid-day meal, or the rice available through every scheme, all of it shall be fortified by 2024,” Modi had said.

India ranks 94th among 107 nations on the Global Hunger Index, which classifies the country as having a “serious” level of hunger. According to the 2016 National Family Health Survey-4, which provides the latest data on health and nutrition, 38.4% of children in the country were stunted (low height for age) and 21% were wasted (low weight for height).

The survey showed that the prevalence of anaemia among Indian women had seen only a small decline from 55% in 2005-06 to 53% in 2015-16.

The government’s rice fortification push is important given that targets under the National Nutrition Mission are yet to be achieved. Since its launch, the mission aims to reduce stunting and wasting by 6% by 2022 (2% per year) among children, and anaemia by 9% (3% per year) among children, teenage girls and pregnant women.

“An emphasis on fortification alone may do little to improve anaemia because from a nutrition point of view, absorption of iron depends on the availability of other nutrients that can come only from a diversified diet,” said Veena Shatrugna, former deputy director at the National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad.

Officials, however, say the government’s pilot programmes have shown promising results. In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, rice fortified with iron had shown a reduction in anaemia prevalence by 10% and improved average cognitive scores by 11.3 points, official provisional data reviewed by HT showed.

A meta-analysis by World Health Organization showed rice fortified with vitamins and minerals, including iron, reduces the risk of iron deficiency by 35% (16 studies having 14,267 participants).

According to Arun Kumar, a nutritionist and a medical doctor who works on health ethics and conflict of interest, the government ought to take into account the latest recommended dietary intake of various micronutrients, which have lowered the daily intake quantity of nutrients, such as iron. “This means a simple diverse diet is still the best option.”

Locally prepared, hot cooked meals are still the preferred option to boost the nutrition status of malnourished children.

India will need a vast infrastructure to fully implement the programme as pilot projects have fallen short of targets.

The ongoing pilot project for the centrally-sponsored ‘Scheme on Fortification of Rice and its distribution through public distribution system’ has been fully implemented in five of the proposed 15 states.

The government plans to expand the programme nationally, especially in 112 so-called aspirational districts of the country, which will require a massive scaling up of supply chains, millers, and distribution points.

A recent official review showed the government will have to scale up the supply of fortified rice kernels, whose availability is currently only 15,000 tonne a year compared to an estimated 100,000 tonne needed to cover 112 so-called aspirational districts.

Fortified rice kernels are the basic ingredient that goes into the enriching of rice with vitamins and minerals.

The government will also have to equip 28,000 rice mills in the country with blending machines for mixing fortified kernels with rice. “The Food Corporation of India has been asked to tie up with rice mills in different regions for necessary investments in this regard,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

