Foundational pillars of the Constitution under attack from govt itself: Kharge

ByShriya Ganguly
Jan 26, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Addressing Congress workers and leaders, Kharge said the Constitution contains important principles like equality, fraternity, secularism and justice

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that the pillars of the Indian Constitution were under attack from the government in a “well-planned conspiracy” adding that the Congress has resolved to fight for the protection of the Constitution, democracy and justice.

Kharge hoisted the Indian flag at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)
Kharge hoisted the Indian flag at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)

“2024 is a very important year for India. This year will decide whether we will be able to save the values of the Constitution and Democracy or go back to the age where not all people are equal,” he said on X on Republic Day.

“The founding fathers of our Constitution ‘ Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Babu Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad and other giants of the Constituent Assembly would not have imagined that the Constitution would face such challenges,” he added.

Kharge hoisted the Indian flag at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru.

Kharge also hit out at the RSS and BJP.

“The RSS and BJP are conspiring to distort this Constitution and to make changes to it. All efforts are being made by the BJP to destroy or weaken our autonomous bodies one by one,” he added.

