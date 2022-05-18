'Fountains of Taj Mahal must be shut': Owaisi on 'shivling', Gyanvapi mosque row

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said the 'shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex this week is, in fact, a 'fountain' and declared that if it were to be considered the latter, 'all fountains of the Taj Mahal must be shut down'. In pointed remarks, Owaisi also slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for wanting to 'take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi also underlined his remarks about the Supreme Court having said 'Muslims are allowed religious observance' - which means they can 'perform wuzu khana' - the ritual act of purification before offering of prayers - at the mosque.

"The Supreme Court order states Muslims are allowed religious observance, which means we can perform 'wuzu' there. It is a fountain. If it happens like this then all fountains of the Taj Mahal must be shut down. BJP wants to take the country back to the 1990s when riots ensued," Owaisi said.

Earlier Owaisi had said the order passed by a local court in Varanasi - to seal a pond after a 'shivling' was reportedly found - was a 'violation of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act,1991.' The AIMIM MP also questioned the lower court for passing an order based solely on a petitioner's claim, noting that the commissioner it had appointed had yet to submit the survey report.

On Monday the Varanasi court had ordered district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma 'to seal the area (the pond) and prohibit the entry of any person' after the 'shivling' was found.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court directed the district magistrate to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and said there could be 'no restrictions to Muslims offering namaz in the complex'. The matter has been listed for hearing on Thursday.

The civil court had appointed a commissioner to survey the Gyanvapi mosque by May 17. It was later challenged by the masjid committee before the Allahabad high court, which dismissed the appeal on April 21. The three-day survey was concluded on Monday amid tight security.

