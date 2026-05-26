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Four arrested for holding six Nagas hostage in Manipur: Police

The abduction began on May 13 after unknown persons killed four civilians including three church leaders, in two separate incidents in Kangpokpi and Noney districts

Updated on: May 26, 2026 01:45 pm IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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Four persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the abduction of six Naga individuals on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

(HT Sourced Photo)

Arrests were made during a joint operation by state forces, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the area between P.Molding and Leilon Veiphei inter village road.

The arrested individuals are identified as Thangkhomang Khongsai (51) of Patbung Village, Kangchup, Seikholet Khongsai (40) of Mongbung Tongneh, New Keithelmanbi; Lunminthang Dimngel (27), and Kamgoulal Khongsai (30).

“The individuals are suspected to be active cadres of armed village volunteer groups in Kangpokpi district and are suspected to have been involved in anti-social activities i.e. extortion, criminal intimidation and possession of arms and ammunitions,” said a police statement.

“The role of apprehended individuals in abduction of six individuals is suspected and will be ascertained during the course of investigation,” the statement said.

Witness and wives of the abducted Nagas alleged that the six were abducted by the armed Kuki militant group-- Kuki National Front (KNF)-- in combat uniforms. KNF is a Kuki militant group under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the government. Kuki groups also claim that 14 members of their side are still being held captive by the opposite side.

 
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