Four days after clash with BJP, two including TMC activist held in Tripura

The Tripura police arrested two people, including one Trinamool Congress activist, after raiding their residences for their alleged involvement in the clash with BJP cadres at Ambassa in Dhalai district that occurred nearly four days ago, a police official said on Thursday.

They were taken to court and were sent to judicial custody for four days.

According to the police, party workers of both the political parties---the TMC and the BJP clashed at Ambassa, about 90 kilometres from Agartala, on August 7.

Four days after the incident, a team of Ambassa police conducted raids at the residences of Amal Bhowmik, an activist of the party and Surajit Sutradhar, the local driver of TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya at Amtali in West district on Wednesday night and arrested them.

“The Ambassa police are dealing with the matter. Prior to the raid, they informed us and one of our police constables went with them during the raid. We cannot say anything more,” said Amtali sub-divisional police officer Anirban Das.

According to TMC, two youth leaders from West Bengal, Jaya Datta and Sudip Raha were injured after their vehicle was attacked by BJP cadres at Ambassa.

“Both of them were arrested without any valid reason and we believe it is politically motivated. There is no law and order in the state. Freedom fighters, during the British rule, were arrested forcefully at night. A similar kind of incident is happening in the state,” TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen told reporters after arriving in the city and meeting the families of the two people arrested last night.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and a few other leaders from Bengal and Tripura were booked recently for allegedly misbehaving with the police in Khowai district where they visited a day after the clash at Ambassa.