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Four dead after car falls into 500-metre-deep gorge near Mussoorie

With the goal of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025, in February last year

Published on: Jun 10, 2026 01:42 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Four people died near Mussoorie in Uttarakhand on Wednesday after a car, suspected to have brake failure fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge, police said.

SDRF and police personnel near the accident site. (HT Sourced Photo)

Police said they received information via the 112 helpline around 9.16am about an accident on Jharipani Road. A police team from Mussoorie police station, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire service and emergency medical services, rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation.

The deceased are identified as Satyaprakash of Sonipat in Haryana, Manit (19) and Savita (48), residents of Nehru Nagar in Ghaziabad, and Sangeeta (46), a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi.

They were travelling from Uttarkashi, police said.

Ankit Kandari, circle officer, Mussoorie, said, “According to preliminary information, the car’s brakes may have failed on the steep downhill stretch.”

“Witnesses told police that the occupants had stopped at a nearby shop and purchased some items. Shortly after getting back into the vehicle, the car began rolling downhill at speed, crossed a vacant plot and plunged into the gorge,” he said.

 
mussoorie car accident rescue operation uttarakhand
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