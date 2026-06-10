‘Nails pulled out, genitals wounded’: 5 shocking details in Dalit teen's murder in Uttarakhand

A day after a Dalit teen was murdered in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal's district, his father has levelled shocking allegations on how he was tortured. The 18-year-old died after being beaten by the family of a girl from an upper caste community. Police was informed about the incident at The Royal Plaza hotel around 9.15 pm on Sunday. Photo for representation (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

According to news agency PTI, the two had been in a relationship for about six months. On Sunday night, the victim received a call from the girl and she asked him to come to her village in Pratapgarh Block's Kholgarh.

After the victim reached there with a friend, both were locked inside a room and assaulted. His family has now levelled severe allegations of torture:

Deep bruises on victim's body, covering his back, chest, and limbs. Pliers were used to pluck the teenager's fingernails and toenails. Nails were driven into his feet. Severe injuries were caused to his genitals. Both victim and his friend assaulted with sticks. The death has sparked huge uproar in Tehri-Garhwal. The victim's family, and locals, staged a protest outside the hospital, accusing the police of failing to arrest the attackers. The father even said that a video of the assault is on social media and all those gathered at the hospital have seen it.

The family has refused to accept his body for the last rites until all his attackers were arrested.

"I will not take the body from here until all the culprits are arrested, even if it takes four days or ten days," Dhanpal Lal said. "I am a poor man. I do not have the resources to run around courts for years. I want justice delivered right here. Only then will I take my son's body."

The victim, 18, belonged to a Scheduled Caste community and was in a relationship with the minor daughter of an upper caste family.

Two arrests have so far been arrested in the case and further probe is underway, said Tehri Senior Superintendent of Police Shweta Choubey. Besides, evidence has been secured from the crime scene.

(With PTI inputs).