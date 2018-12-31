Four engineering students killed in accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur

Four engineering students were killed and four others critically injured in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Monday, the police said.

According to police, the speeding car in which the eight students were travelling collided with a garbage dumper of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on the other side of the road after hitting a divider in Lalapet area. Two GMC crew members on board the dumper were injured.

The dead were identified as Sadhineni Dhanush, G. Koteswara Rao, C. Sairam and SK Gafoor, all from RVR &JC Engineering College and residents of Guntur district. The injured were rushed to a Guntur hospital and the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.The student driving the car, however, survived the mishap as he was wearing a seat belt.

According to information, the eight students were going to Vijayawada for shopping.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:41 IST