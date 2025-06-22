Four from Haryana killed, one injured in car-truck collision near Dehradun

Dehradun: Four Haryana residents were killed and one injured early Sunday morning after the car they were travelling in collided with a cement-laden truck near Dehradun’s Asha Rodi village, police said. All five were taken to the Doon Medical College and Hospital and Coronation (district) hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. (Sourced)

The Maruti Ritz car, heading from Saharanpur to Dehradun, had hit the truck from behind around 3 am.

All five were taken to the Doon Medical College and Hospital and Coronation (district) hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Vinay, a resident of Sonipat, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ankush and Paras from Sonipat, Ankit from Jind, and Naveen from Rohtak. “We have informed the families of the deceased and injured and further action will be taken upon their arrival,” Dehradun senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh said.

The police have seized the truck and detained its driver. “The driver, Aftab, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was detained for questioning,” Singh said.

With the goal of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on February 12 approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025.