Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Four from Haryana killed, one injured in car-truck collision near Dehradun

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 22, 2025 02:08 PM IST

The Maruti Ritz car, heading from Saharanpur to Dehradun, had hit the truck from behind around 3 am. The police have seized the truck and detained its driver

Dehradun: Four Haryana residents were killed and one injured early Sunday morning after the car they were travelling in collided with a cement-laden truck near Dehradun’s Asha Rodi village, police said.

All five were taken to the Doon Medical College and Hospital and Coronation (district) hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. (Sourced)
All five were taken to the Doon Medical College and Hospital and Coronation (district) hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival by the doctors. (Sourced)

The Maruti Ritz car, heading from Saharanpur to Dehradun, had hit the truck from behind around 3 am.

All five were taken to the Doon Medical College and Hospital and Coronation (district) hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Vinay, a resident of Sonipat, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Ankush and Paras from Sonipat, Ankit from Jind, and Naveen from Rohtak. “We have informed the families of the deceased and injured and further action will be taken upon their arrival,” Dehradun senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh said.

The police have seized the truck and detained its driver. “The driver, Aftab, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, was detained for questioning,” Singh said.

With the goal of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on February 12 approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Four from Haryana killed, one injured in car-truck collision near Dehradun
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On