Four held for beating up Dalit man in U.P.

Lakhimpur Kheri Four people have been arrested for allegedly beating up a 22-year-old Dalit man in Belrayan town of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police officials said on Friday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri

Four people have been arrested for allegedly beating up a 22-year-old Dalit man in Belrayan town of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police officials said on Friday.

There were also reports that the accused brutalised the man. The police, however, refuted these claims.

According to police officials in the Tikonia kotwali area, the incident happened on Wednesday night when the victim was practising for an athletics competition outside his house.

The victim’s brother, in his complaint to the police, has alleged that the accused, Bramhadeen and his three sons Bharat, Gajraj and Raju, dragged the 22-year-old to their house and beat him up.

“Investigations revealed that both parties had a dispute a year ago but they reconciled later,” said Nighasan circle officer Pradeep Kumar Verma.

The family members of the victim later found him in the house of the accused and rushed him to a primary health centre, officials said. He was transferred to the district hospital where his condition is stated to be serious, they said.

Officials, meanwhile, refuted the reports that the victim was also brutalized. “Such injuries are mentioned neither in the complaint nor in the statement of the victim,” Verma said.

“Even the attending doctors were not informed about such injuries by the victim or his relatives,” he added.

An FIR under sections 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act has been registered against the four accused, Verma said.

