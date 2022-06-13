Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four held for trying to sell baby in Davangere: Police

Four people have been arrested in Karnataka’s Davangere, 263 kms from Bengaluru, for trying to sell a newborn baby boy for 60,000, according to officials from the district. (HT Archives)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Four people have been arrested in Karnataka’s Davangere, 263 kms from Bengaluru, for trying to sell a newborn baby boy for 60,000, according to officials from the district.

The incident took place around the first week of June and just a few days after the baby boy was born.

“A 19-year-old woman named Suchitra gave birth to a baby boy on June 6 in CG Hospital. They live in Ramanagara of Davangere and her husband is a contract driver of road rollers. Suchitra’s father, 51-year-old Basappa, sold the baby for 60,000,” C.B.Ryshyanth, the Davangere superintendent of police, told HT on Sunday.

He said that the woman’s father, Basappa, sold the baby to a Bhemmamma and Haalesha who are from Navile Grama. There was also a mediator, Purushottam, in between the two parties, the official said.

“Once we got the information, we got back the baby and handed him to the child welfare commission and now the newborn is with the mother,” the SP said.

He said that all four have been arrested for the crime and an FIR has been registered.

Karnataka, like several other states, witnesses the selling of children for money.

A day after three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing, buying and selling newborns, the Gurugram police on Sunday arrested two more members of the infant trafficking gang from Delhi. Police said that the gang of at least 12 members, which mainly operated from Delhi and Rajasthan, sold around 100 infants over the past seven years, HT reported on June 10. The suspects sold babies anywhere between 10 days old and two months for hefty prices.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for selling her newborn after her live-in partner declined to let her keep the baby, police said on Tuesday. Her partner and five others, including a woman, from Dewas, 40km away, who paid 5.5 lakh for the baby have also been arrested, HT reported on June 7.

