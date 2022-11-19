Four held over gang rape of 19-year-old in Kochi, say police

The Kerala police on Friday detained four people in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Kochi on Thursday night.

According to police, the survivor works as a model and had attended a party at a hotel in the city on Thursday. The four accused — three men and a woman — reportedly offered to drop her home as she was inebriated. A senior police officer familiar with the case said the three men allegedly gang raped the woman in the moving car and she was later dropped off near her house. One of her friends then admitted her to the hospital and reported the matter to the police, said the officer.

“Investigation is on. Hospital records show she was raped. Four people have been detained and we will record their arrest later in the night and produce them in a court on Saturday. They will be booked for rape, illegal confinement and other charges,” said the officer.

Till the publishing of this report, there was no update from the police in connection with the formal arrest of the accused.