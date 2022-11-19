Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Four held over gang rape of 19-year-old in Kochi, say police

Four held over gang rape of 19-year-old in Kochi, say police

india news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:01 AM IST

According to police, the survivor works as a model and had attended a party at a hotel in the city on Thursday.

The four accused — three men and a woman — reportedly offered to drop her home as she was inebriated. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala police on Friday detained four people in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old woman in Kochi on Thursday night.

According to police, the survivor works as a model and had attended a party at a hotel in the city on Thursday. The four accused — three men and a woman — reportedly offered to drop her home as she was inebriated. A senior police officer familiar with the case said the three men allegedly gang raped the woman in the moving car and she was later dropped off near her house. One of her friends then admitted her to the hospital and reported the matter to the police, said the officer.

“Investigation is on. Hospital records show she was raped. Four people have been detained and we will record their arrest later in the night and produce them in a court on Saturday. They will be booked for rape, illegal confinement and other charges,” said the officer.

Till the publishing of this report, there was no update from the police in connection with the formal arrest of the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP