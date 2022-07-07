Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four hurt in communal clashes in Karnataka

Police said that 18 people have been arrested from both Hindu and Muslim communities and the situation has been brought under control
One person was also stabbed. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 07, 2022 01:30 PM IST
BySharan Poovanna C

At least four people were injured in clashes between a section of Hindus and Muslims at Kerur in Karnataka’s Bagalkote district even as authorities said the situation has been brought under control.

“The situation is absolutely peaceful now. Around 18 people have been arrested from both Hindu and Muslim communities,” Bagalkote police superintendent Jayaprakash said. He added that the clashes were triggered after some members of a Hindu group confronted a person named Yasin after accusing him of allegedly teasing some girls. Jayaprakash added that this led to a heated exchange and Yasin brought more people from his side and assaulted the group that confronted him.

One person was also stabbed before a Hindu group entered a Muslim locality and damaged bikes and set fire to a vehicle

The clashes are latest in a series of cases of communal violence in Karnataka, which has been in the news for calls for boycotting Muslims.

