Four injured in Patiala clashes, curfew imposed

Patiala: Four people were injured in a clash between members of a right-wing group and Sikh radicals during an anti-Khalistan rally in Punjab’s Patiala town on Friday, prompting the authorities to fire bullets in the air and clamp a curfew to quell the violence.

Police said violence broke out near the city's Kali Devi temple on Friday afternoon during the march and resulted in stones being hurled and swords being brandished.

Police imposed prohibitory orders between 7pm on Friday and 6am on Saturday. One of the injured was identified as inspector Karamvir Singh, the station house officer of the Tripuri police station.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann held an emergency meeting and reviewed the situation with the director general of police (DGP) and senior officials. “The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area,” tweeted Mann. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance.”

Police said members of a right-wing group, Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) --no connection with the Shiv Sena -- organised a ‘Khalistan Murdabad’ march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi temple on Friday.

The outfit’s Punjab unit chief, Harish Singla, said the march was taken out in protest of banned outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ convener Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s announcement marking April 29 as Khalistan’s foundation day.

Patiala inspector general of police Rakesh Agarwal told reporters that the situation was now under control. “We have called force from outside. A peace committee meeting has been called by the deputy commissioner,” he said

The Patiala SSP said several rounds were fired in the air to bring the situation under control. The injured have been identified as Ashutosh Gautam, Balwinder Singh and station house officer Karamvir Singh. Gautam and Karamvir suffered injuries by sharp-edged weapons, while Balwinder was being treated for a bullet wound. The identity of the fourth injured could not be ascertained, police said.

After the incident, Punjab Shiv Sena chief Yograj Sharma expelled Singla for “anti-party” activities. Singla, however, said he had nothing to do with the Shiv Sena and that his outfit followed the principles of Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Police said Singla did not have the permission to hold a march and a case was registered against both sides.

Leaders from the Opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the incident.

Leader of opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said there was “complete anarchy” in the state. “Disturbing visuals from Patiala. It’s high time Punjab CM gets his house in order. Law & order have collapsed in the past one month with one incident after the other taking place in the state. The CM should immediately visit Patiala with DGP Punjab,” Bajwa tweeted.

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma termed the clash a “failure of law and order”. Claiming that the state was being controlled by the AAP’s Delhi leadership, which was not concerned with ground realities of the state, Sharma said: “The AAP has been hobnobbing with radical elements.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha termed clash ‘unfortunate’ and said no one will be allowed to disturb peace in the state.

“I want to clarify that this unfortunate violent clash in Patiala today was not between two groups but the workers of two political parties - on one side, there were people from Shiv Sena and Congress and on the other side, people from Shiromani Akali Dal...Any person attempting to disturb Punjab’s peace will not be spared,” he said.

