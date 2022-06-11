Four killed after fuel tanker falls into river, explodes in Nayagarh

Four persons were charred to death and another person severely wounded after a diesel-laden fuel tanker plunged into a river and exploded in Nayagarh district of Odisha late Friday night, police said.

Police officials said the diesel-laden tanker was on its way from the Indian Oil refinery at Paradip to Pichukuli of Nayagarh district when the driver lost control of the vehicle at a bridge in the Badapandusar area at 1.45 am.

“As soon as the tanker landed in the waters of Kusumi river, it exploded, charring the driver and helper. Three local youths who rushed to rescue the driver and helper were also seriously burnt. Two of them died in a local hospital,” said Itamati police station sub-inspector Ramesh Debata.

The deceased were identified as driver Pankaj Nayak, helper Sameer Nayak, Dipu Khatua and Chandan Khatua, all nearby residents, police said.

The condition of one more youth, who received severe injuries, is said to be critical. He was rushed to Nayagarh district headquarters hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar as his condition deteriorated, the police added.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of the local people, reported PTI.