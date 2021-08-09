Four killed in road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Four people, including two minors and a woman, were killed and five others injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned and fell into a pond in Dantewada district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were residents of Tetam village and were heading towards Katekalyan to attend an event, police said.

“The accident occurred near Tetam when the driver allegedly lost control of the tractor, which was ferrying 30 people. It then fell into a pond, said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada Superintendent of Police.

“Four persons, identified as Kosa Madvi (35), Dasai Kawasi (16), Dinesh Markam (9) and a woman-- Phule Kawasi (40) trapped inside the vehicle and died. Five occupants suffered critical injuries while 14 others sustained mild injuries,” the SP said.

The victims have been at admitted to a public hospital in Katekalyan.

“As of now, the five people who are seriously injured have been taken to the district hospital and are stable,” the SP added.