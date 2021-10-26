Four members of a family die after fire breaks out at their home in Delhi

Four members of a family died after a fire broke out at their home in northeast Delhi’s Old Seemapuri in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Delhi fire services chief Atul Garg said household materials kept in a room caught fire. “All four died of smoke inhalation,” said Garg.

Atul Garg added the fire control room received a call at around 4am about the inferno. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and rescue the occupants. The fire was brought under control and the house was inspected.

“Four bodies, including those of two women, were found on the floor. They all belonged to the same family,” said Atul Garg.

Deputy police commissioner (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the family resided in the building that had four floors. A fifth member of the family, identified as Akshay, 22, was sleeping on the top floor. He survived as the fire did not reach that floor.

The dead were identified as Horlilal, 59, his wife Reena, 55, and their children, Ashu,24, and Rohini,18. Horilal worked as a peon at Shastri Bhawan, while his wife was a sanitation worker. Ashu wasn’t working while his sister, Rohini, was a Class 12 student, Sathiyasundaram said.