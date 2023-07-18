Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4 arrested by security forces in Budgam's Beerwah for LeT links: Kashmir Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 05:33 PM IST

Four men arrested in Budgam district, Kashmir for alleged links to terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. Incriminating materials recovered from their possession.

SRINAGAR: Four men were arrested by security forces on Tuesday for alleged links to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, police said.

“Police along with army (62 RR) arrested four terrorist associates in Beerwah area of district Budgam,” a police spokesperson said.

They were identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Azhar Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Sofi and Abrar Ahmad Malik, all residents of Budgam’s Beerwah area.

“Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Police said a case has been registered against the four at the Beerwah police station.

A joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles 62nd battalion and the Budgam police arrested five persons for links with LeT on July 12. On July 5, the Baramulla police arrested a suspected terrorist with a pistol, one magazine and three pistol rounds from his possession.

