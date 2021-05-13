Home / India News / Four of kin killed in truck-car collision in Andhra’s East Godavari district
Four of kin killed in truck-car collision in Andhra’s East Godavari district

A family of nine was travelling in a sports utility vehicle from Peddavalasa village to Rajahmundry to attend a house-warming ceremony, when a speeding container truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the SUV.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Four people including a five-month-old baby, a woman and two men died on the spot in the accident which occurred near the Ruchi Soya Factory on the outskirts of Peddapuram town in Andhra Pradesh. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Four people, including a five-month-old infant, died on the spot and five others sustained injuries, when a container truck rammed into the car in which they were travelling in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

According to Peddapuram sub-inspector of police A Balaji, the incident happened in front of the Ruchi Soya Factory on the outskirts of Peddapuram town on the Kakinada-Samalkot highway.

He said the family of nine was travelling in a sports utility vehicle from Peddavalasa village to Rajahmundry to attend a house-warming ceremony.

“As the car was crossing the industrial area on the outskirts of Peddapuram town, a speeding container truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the SUV. Four people including a five-month-old baby, a woman and two men died on the spot,” Balaji said.

Five others, including the person driving the car, were injured. The locals, who immediately informed the police, rescued the injured who were trapped inside the vehicle. “Three of them were taken to Peddapuram area hospital and two others were taken to the Kakinada government hospital,” the SI said.

The deceased were identified as: Vanamadi Eshwar Rao (36), Vanamadi Annapurna (33), Aradadi Swamy (55) and a five-month-old baby. Five others - Aradadi Baby, Matha Ramalaxmi, J C Kumar, Matha Krishna and Matha Laxmi, survived the accident and are being treated at the Kakinada government hospital.

The Peddapuram police, who arrested the truck driver, registered a case under sections 337 and 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An investigation is underway.

