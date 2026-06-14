Four run over by train in MP's Morena after jumping onto tracks amid fire rumour

At least four people were killed on the tracks after being run over by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Sunday.

The incident took place in Morena in Madhya Pradesh.(PTI)

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The four reportedly got off the train after rumours of a fire in the locomotive, an official told PTI news agency.

This is a breaking news story. We will update with further details.

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