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Four run over by train in MP's Morena after jumping onto tracks amid fire rumour
The four reportedly got off the train after rumours of a fire in the locomotive.
Updated on: Jun 14, 2026 06:58 pm IST
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At least four people were killed on the tracks after being run over by a train in Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Sunday.
The four reportedly got off the train after rumours of a fire in the locomotive, an official told PTI news agency.
This is a breaking news story. We will update with further details.
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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