Four siblings drown while bathing in Rajasthan pond, father saves 2 kids

Four members of a family drowned while bathing in Vatrak pond in Badi village, Dungarpur on Sunday morning. Two children were rescued and admitted to hospital, police said.

According to police, the group went to the pond for a bath at 10am when they accidentally ventured into deep water and began drowning. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victims were identified as Hina Damor, 24, Pratik Damor, 20, and Ishita Damor, 15, the three children of farmer Babu Singh Damor, and their cousin Raunak Parmar, 20, a resident of Palanpur in Gujarat. Two other children, Rajveer Damor and Jaisingh Damor, were rescued and admitted to Simalwara Hospital.

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According to police, the group went to the pond for a bath at 10am when they accidentally ventured into deep water and began drowning.

Jaisingh’s father, Suresh Singh, was nearby and rushed to the scene after hearing the children scream. He managed to pull his son and Rajveer out of the water, but the other four drowned before he could rescue them.

Hina, the eldest sibling, was a teacher at a private school in the village. Pratik had recently passed Class 12 and had applied for admission to a college, while Ishita was studying in Class 11.