No headway yet in search for killers of four soldiers in Bathinda

NEW DELHI: A day after four young soldiers were killed in a suspected fratricide attack at the Bathinda military station in Punjab, the army on Thursday continued its search for the perpetrators of the incident without any outcome, even as another soldier reportedly died by suicide at the same base hours after the shooting incident on Wednesday, officials familiar with the development said.

Soldiers checking vehicles near the Cantonment after the firing incident in Bathinda (HT Photo/Sanjeev Kumar)

The army said the two incidents were unrelated.

The soldiers from 80 Medium Regiment were sleeping in their barracks near an officers’ mess when the shooting incident took place in the wee hours. The victims died of multiple gunshot injuries.

All soldiers from the unit are being questioned extensively for clues that could lead to a conclusion, the officials said. No soldier from the unit is missing, they added. This indicates, as reported by HT on Thursday, that the persons who carried out the attack may have rejoined the unit, making the army’s task of identifying them that much more difficult.

Citing senior army officials, HT also reported that the incident was likely a planned fratricide attack and pointed to an automatic weapon and 28 rounds that went missing from an army unit three days ago, indicating that the same rifle may have been used. The weapon and some of the ammunition were recovered after the attack.

The police, who are also investigating the matter, had a slightly different version on Wednesday. Superintendent of police (investigation) of Bathinda police Ajay Gandhi, who is leading the probe, said the crime is being probed from all angles adding that the terrorist angle is not completely ruled out at this stage.

The police also claimed to have an eyewitness who claimed there were two attackers, one with a gun and the other an axe, and that they disappeared into the surrounding forests taking advantage of the darkness.

On Wednesday, quick reaction teams were activated after the shooting took place at 4.35 am. The Jaipur-based South Western Command issued three statements on the shooting incident on Wednesday, but none described it as fratricide. The statements also did not say who may have been responsible for the incident.

However, there was no statement from the army on the matter on Thursday. The army, however, issued a statement on the suicide that took place 12 hours after the suspected fratricide attack, and stressed that it had no connection with the latter incident.

“A soldier died of a gunshot wound at 4.30 pm on April 12 at Bathinda military station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region. He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries,” the statement said.

This soldier had returned from leave on April 11, and the case purportedly seems to be of suicide, it added.

The Bathinda military station is the largest military base in Asia and home to the army’s HQs 10 Corps. The pivot Chetak corps is responsible for defending India’s border with Pakistan in south Punjab and north Rajasthan.

The victims of the suspected fratricide attack were identified as Gunners Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogeshkumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25). The four were killed in their rooms near the officers’ mess and the police recovered 19 empty shells of an Insas rifle from the crime spot.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at the cantonment police station against two unknown persons.