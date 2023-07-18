Four terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Four terrorists were killed by the security forces in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Sindhara area of Poonch on Tuesday Tuesday. The joint operation was launched in the Sindhara top area of the Surankote belt on Monday night which led to a firefight, the police said.

The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained.(FILE)

Around 5am on Tuesday, the gunfight resumed in which four terrorists were killed, said additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh.

Army officials told news agency ANI that the first engagement between security forces took place at around 11:30pm on Monday after which drones were deployed along with other night surveillance equipment.

At dawn, the encounter started again with a heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists. Indian Army’s Special Forces, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police troops along with other forces were part of the operation. The terrorists killed in the operation are most likely foreign terrorists and their identity is being ascertained, the Indian Army officials said.

