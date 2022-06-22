Four terrorists killed in J&K encounters

Four terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including one involved in the killing of a sub-inspector last week, were killed in two separate encounters in Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

While two terrorists were killed in Pulwama district, the remaining two were killed in Baramulla.

In Pulwama, the encounter broke out at around 1.40 am after forces launched a search operation on the basis of inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in the area.

Police said two JeM terrorists, including one who was responsibile for the killing of a policeman in the district on Saturday, were killed in the gunfight. The deceased JeM terrorists were identified as Abid Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Barpora area in Pulwama and Majid Nazir Wani of Banpora Ladoo in Pampore, a police spokesperson said.

“JeM terrorist Majid Nazir, killer of SI (sub inspector) Farooq Mir has been neutralised in Pulwama encounter,” Kashmir Police quoted inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar as saying in a tweet.

Sub-inspector Farooq Mir was shot dead by suspected terrorists while working in his paddy fields near his home in Samboora village in Pulwama district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. His bullet-ridden body was found on Saturday morning.

Two LeT terrorists were also killed in an encounter in Tulibal area of Sopore in Baramulla district in the early hours of Tuesday. They were identified as Zahid Ahmad Chopan of Tengwani in Shopian and Mohd Youns Gul of Washbugh in Pulwama, the spokesperson cited above said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two AK-47 rifles and four magazines, were recovered from the sites of the encounter, the spokesperson added.

Eleven terrorists, including a few Pakistani nationals, have been killed so far across four districts in three days as security forces continue to hold their anti-terrorist operation in the Valley.

“A total of 118 terrorists, including 32 foreign terrorists, have been killed so far in Kashmir this year. Last year, a total of 55 terrorists, including two foreign terrorists, were killed during the same period,” IGP Kumar said.

As many as 29 terrorists have been killed in Kashmir so far this month.