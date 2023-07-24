Four smugglers arrested, 11-ft tiger hide, 15kg bones seized in U’khand

Authorities in Uttarakhand arrested four wildlife poachers and smugglers, and recovered 15kg of tiger bones and a 11ft hide, the longest ever found in the state, police said on Sunday

The tiger hide recovered from the accused. (HT Photo)

The accused, apprehended by the special task force of Uttarakhand police, along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Tarai East Forest Division, were identified as Krishan Kumar, Gajendra Singh, Sanjay Kumar and Harish Kumar, all residents of Dharchula in Pithoragarh district.

“Our team led by circle officer Sumit Pandey, along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and Tarai East Forest Division team arrested four wildlife smugglers from Khatima area on Saturday evening and recovered a 11ft tiger hide and 15kg of bones. It is the largest ever tiger hide recovery in Uttarakhand,” said Ayush Agarwal, senior superintendent of police, STF. “We are trying to find out how and when they killed the tiger. We will make more arrests in this matter.”

The authorities have been receiving information about poaching of wildlife in the forests of Kumaon, Agarwal said. “We had received information that four smugglers were coming towards Khatima in a white Bolero jeep. The joint team intercepted them at Khatima toll plaza. On searching the vehicle, the team recovered the tiger hide and bones,” he said, adding that a case has been registered at Terai East Forest Division under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Last month, a special alert was sounded regarding the safety of big cats in Corbett tiger reserve and adjoining landscape in Kumaon. Special monitoring and vigilance was being maintained, especially in the forest areas adjacent to Uttar Pradesh.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau last month issued an alert regarding the safety of tigers in reserves, sanctuaries and national parks last month, said Amit Gwasakoti, warden of Corbett tiger reserve. “The risk of intrusion by poachers also increases during the monsoon season,” he said. “Due to this, the security of Corbett was increased and surveillance intensified.”

There are 442 tigers in Uttarakhand, according to All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018 released in 2020. The tiger population in the Himalayan state has risen from 178 in 2006, 227 in 2010, 340 (including 215 in Corbett) in 2014 and 442 (including 231 to 266 tigers in Corbett ) in 2018. Corbett reported the highest tiger density among India’s 50 reserves, with a density of 14 tigers per 100 sq km.

