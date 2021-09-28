France, India on same page regarding terror threats from Afghanistan, says French ambassador

French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday said that the Taliban in Afghanistan has not delivered on any of the promises it made to the international community after its takeover of the country. He also assured that France is along with India regarding the conditions that they have set for the Taliban.

“We want an inclusive government and that the country is not used as shelter for terrorists, training camps or does not export terrorism. We had [the] same assessment. Right now, Taliban has not delivered on any demand of international communities,we are going to be pretty stringent,” news agency ANI quoted Lenain as saying.

Further, he also said that France expects the Taliban to respect human rights and women’s right to education.

“We are on the same page with India on the conditions which we have set for Afghanistan. We want unfettered humanitarian access, we want all those who want to leave will be able to do so, we want respect for human rights, [the] right of women to education,” he added.

The remarks from the ambassador came as some news reports showed repeated explosions and terrorist attacks in the Afghan city of Jalalabad. While the Taliban have said that it would allow women to study in universities, it has banned co-education in universities and schools.

India has, on several occasions previously, insisted that the Afghan soil should not be used as a safe haven for terrorists or terror activities. Earlier in August, Indian ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met with the Taliban’s Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in what was the first publicly acknowledged and formal contact by the Indian side with the Taliban. During the meeting, India conveyed its concerns that the Afghan soil should not be used for “anti-Indian” activities and terrorism in any manner, to which the Taliban had responded positively, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) had said.

Following the Taliban takeover, India has evacuated over 550 people from the country, including 260 Indians, the foreign ministry had said in August. The ministry also said that the vast majority of Indians who wished to return were evacuated.

Further, the French envoy also said that the two countries are working closely on the issues related to Afghanistan and the cooperation between India and France has been “intense from the beginning,” ANI also reported. “You may have seen the first flight of evacuation (from Afghanistan) manned by France included 31 of your elite Gurkha soldiers who were protecting our embassy,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)