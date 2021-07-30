Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / French agency confirms hacking of two journalists’ mobile phones
india news

French agency confirms hacking of two journalists’ mobile phones

The hacking of the phones of Lénaïg Bredoux and Edwy Plenel, the two journalists from Mediapart, was earlier detected by Amnesty International’s security lab as part of the reporting by an international consortium of journalists on the targeting of 50,000 phone numbers around the world
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:11 AM IST
This studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris. (File photo)

France’s cybersecurity agency has confirmed the mobile phones of two French journalists from the investigative news outlet Mediapart were hacked with the Pegasus spyware, the first instance of such surveillance being detected by a government agency.

The hacking of the phones of Lénaïg Bredoux and Edwy Plenel, the two journalists from Mediapart, was earlier detected by Amnesty International’s security lab as part of the reporting by an international consortium of journalists on the targeting of 50,000 phone numbers around the world by clients of the Isreali firm NSO Group, which developed Pegasus.

Mediapart has published a series of reports on alleged corruption, influence peddling, money laundering and favouritism in the 59,000 crore (7.8 billion euro) deal between France’s Dassault Aviation and India for 36 Rafale combat jets. Last month, a French judge was tasked with investigating suspicions of corruption in the defence deal.

The hacking of their phones with Pegasus was confirmed by IT specialists from the Agence Nationale de la Securite des Systemes d’Information (ANSSI) on Thursday, Mediapart reported. In both cases, the specialists reached the same conclusions as Amnesty International’s security lab regarding the “Pegasus infection, its modalities, dates and duration”, the report said.

Also Read | SC may take up journalists’ PIL against Pegasus snooping next week

The phones of the two journalists were checked at the Paris headquarters of ANSSI by specialists from the central office for the fight against crime related to information and communication technologies (OCLCTIC). This was part of a preliminary investigation launched on July 20 by the public prosecutor of Paris, Rémy Heitz, a day after Mediapart filed a formal complaint.

“This confirmation was recorded during the hearings, during which our two journalists explained why both the technical evidence and the chronological contexts designated the Moroccan intelligence services as the operators of this espionage,” Mediapart said in its report in French.

France opened a probe into the matter after it emerged that French President Emmanuel Macron was among those targeted for surveillance, apparently at the behest of Moroccan government agencies.

NSO Group, currently at the centre of a global controversy over misuse of its Pegasus spyware to hack phones of journalists and politicians, has temporarily blocked several government clients from using its technology, an unnamed company employee told NPR on Thursday.

The move came a day after Israeli authorities conducted an inspection of NSO Group’s office over the reports of misuse of Pegasus around the world.

An international media consortium last week began publishing reports based on what is believed to be a leaked list of 50,000 phone numbers worldwide that were targeted by NSO’s customers for surveillance. Evidence of the Pegasus spyware was found on 37 of 67 phones examined by forensic experts, including in India.

NSO says its software is sold only to government customers after vetting by Israeli authorities. The Indian government has denied all wrong-doing and has also not confirmed or denied acquiring the Pegasus spyware.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP